A Bryan woman was arrested last Friday on multiple charges, which included promotion of her roommate for prostitution, after an ongoing drug trafficking and human trafficking investigation, according to College Station police.

Amanda Bonner, 40, was arrested on multiple charges, which included manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. As of Wednesday, she was still being held in jail with a bail of $157,410.

Police said they received a search warrant for Bonner's residence last Thursday and executed it on Friday. During the search, officers arrested Bonner, who admitted she used methamphetamine and marijuana.

A search of Bonner's residence led officers to find 0.9 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and packing material, police said.

In May, police said they received a call for service and investigation showed it was alleged over a month that Bonner forced her roommate "to engage in numerous acts of prostitution" to "receive monetary gain." Police said the roommate's phone was downloaded with consent and officers observed communications between Bonner and the roommate that corroborated the roommate's statements. Police said they also saw numerous ads on a website often used to solicit sex services.

Police said during Friday's search warrant, Bonner admitted the roommate lived with her and they "had to pay bills to live here." Police said they used these statements to charge Bonner with promotion of prostitution.