A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening a 15-year-old with a deadly weapon.

Barbra Foley, 52, of Bryan, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, according to the Bryan Police Department. Foley was released from the Brazos County Jail on Friday on a $200,000 bond.

Bryan police responded to reports of shots fired Thursday night after Foley allegedly unholstered, pointed and discharged the firearm at a nearby business, BigShots Golf Aggieland. After discharging the firearm, Foley allegedly pointed the firearm at a teenager and threatened her.

Police arrested Foley at 512 Williamson Drive where she had fled after the shooting.