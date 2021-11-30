Bryan Viking Theatre to present Christmas radio play

Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre will present five performances of its annual radio show this week.
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” is based on Francis Pharcellus Church’s answer to an 8-year-old’s question of whether Santa Claus exists.
The radio play will be presented at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday in Bryan High’s Blue Auditorium.
General admission tickets are $15 and available at bhsvikingtheatre.com or bryanhightheatre.ludus.com.
It was in 1897 that Virginia O’Hanlon asked her father if there really is a Santa Claus. Not knowing how to respond, he suggested Virginia write a letter to The Sun, a major New York paper of the day, and ask her question.
She wrote, “I am eight years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says ‘If you see it in the Sun it’s so.’ Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?”
Church was assigned to write an editorial response, but was not pleased. Described as a cynic and atheist, Church had little use for the sentimental. The editorial he wrote appeared far down the editorial page, but caught the public’s imagination and has become the most reprinted editorial in the English language.
Before each presentation of “Yes, Virginia” there will be a short performance of “Elf Tales.”
Cast members of the radio play are Kieran Wylie, Alexis Acosta, Ben Prejean, Madi Bailey, Caleb Price, Gianna South, Sarah Forester, Madison Glade, Hailey Graves, Damien Smith, Josie Bettis, Cicero Allen and Robyn Toback-Wolf.
Members of the “Elf Tales” cast are Emma Forester, Emma Braden, Gavin Neff, Kierra Vigil, Sophia Spanhel, Caden Adams, Elanor Annot, Aryana Pena, Grace Droddy, Ariana Meyer, Mason Hull, Brian Navarro, Nathan Johanson, Micah Mejia, Rylee Schulz, Grace DuBose, Haylie Wise, Paris James and Mikayla Silva.