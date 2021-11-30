Bryan Viking Theatre to present Christmas radio play

Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre will present five performances of its annual radio show this week.

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” is based on Francis Pharcellus Church’s answer to an 8-year-old’s question of whether Santa Claus exists.

The radio play will be presented at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday in Bryan High’s Blue Auditorium.

General admission tickets are $15 and available at bhsvikingtheatre.com or bryanhightheatre.ludus.com.

It was in 1897 that Virginia O’Hanlon asked her father if there really is a Santa Claus. Not knowing how to respond, he suggested Virginia write a letter to The Sun, a major New York paper of the day, and ask her question.

She wrote, “I am eight years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says ‘If you see it in the Sun it’s so.’ Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?”