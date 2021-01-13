Bryan to distribute $600,000 in CARES Act funding

Council members also moved forward on the Travis Bryan Midtown Park project by approving a fifth design contract amendment with Mitchell & Morgan, LLP. The $61,126 amendment covers additional costs related to lake earthwork, the outer loop trail and funds necessary for extending Midtown Park Blvd. from the existing roundabout to Williamson Drive, now that the sports and event center is planned to be near the corner of Williamson Drive and Roundtree Drive.

All of this is being paid for through already approved 2020 bond funds. With the newly approved amendment, the total design contract sits at $2,963,839. Mitchell & Morgan is currently preparing costs for a sixth contract amendment, the council agenda summary states, to reflect design for an irrigation system for the overall park and dam modifications with improved emergency spillways.

In September, The Texas Municipal Power Agency announced that it was selling the Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station and Reservoir to Charah Solutions. Tuesday evening, the Bryan City Council voted to approve an ordinance necessary for the sale to go through. All TMPA Member Cities, including Bryan, Denton, Garland and Greenville, will take this matter to their respective councils this month, according to Tuesday’s agenda summary.

Charah Solutions said in September that it will decommission the plant.