Bryan third-grader publishes ‘Positive Girl’s book

Gabriela said she is proud and happy to have a published book, recognizing it is an opportunity most other kids do not get to experience.

Alison Boggan, principal at Kemp-Carver, called Gabriela a leader in the school and a role model for others.

She said she hopes other students see Gabriela’s accomplishment and read her book and know they also can do anything.

“They can accomplish any goal that they ever set for themselves, and that it doesn’t matter your race, your ethnicity, your gender; you can be anything you want to be,” she said.

The concept began as a project in Gabriela’s gifted and talented class in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic made it so the class could not complete the project as expected, Michel Gonzalez, said. Once summer began, Gabriela started working to complete her book and spent most of the summer writing and drawing, he said.

Everything in the book, he said, is Gabriela’s idea, and all he and his wife could do was support her.

Marcela Hernandez, Gabriela’s mom and pre-K teacher at the school, said it was inspiring to see the entire process from her daughter putting the ideas down on paper in draft form to developing those ideas into a finished book.