Bryan Texas Utilities on credit rating watch after winter storms

He said being on the watch only matters when money needs to be borrowed. BTU was planning to borrow money for a new distribution service center, but Hegwood said that borrowing will probably be deferred. However, he said deferring that step won’t impact the overall project since other work can still be completed in the meantime.

During Hegwood’s testimony, he shared that BTU has a cash reserve policy of 175 days of cash — which amounts to $63 million — to cover unexpected costs and changes in revenues. Ahead of the storm, BTU was $21 million above that target with a total of $84 million in cash reserves. Hegwood said he believes that BTU will be able to fund any costs with under $21 million of its operating reserves, therefore not tapping into the 175 days of cash.

He added that BTU will not need to raise customer rates.

It will still take time to determine what the net cost will be, though, since several factors are still being sorted out. This includes how much BTU owes to the grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, for energy that BTU had to purchase on the market, as well as figuring out how much ERCOT owes to BTU since the BTU generators kept running throughout the storm, allowing the local utility to continue selling energy.