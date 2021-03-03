 Skip to main content
Bryan Texas Utilities cancels youth tour but offers scholarship contest
Bryan Texas Utilities canceled its annual Government-in-Action Youth Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is replacing it with scholarship opportunities.  

The youth tour is usually a chance for three local high school students to go on a BTU-sponsored trip. This year, three local high school seniors each have a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship to the higher education institution they will be attending in the fall.  

Students who want to get involved must live in or attend a school in the BTU service territory, be a graduating high school senior for spring semester 2021, and apply online at www.btutilities.com/youthtour.

Applications are due on May 21. Questions can be sent to mbrown@btutilities.com or called in to 979-821-5859.

