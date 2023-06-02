Two police officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest of a Bryan teenager on Wednesday, police said.

Daelon Hudgins, 18, was charged with theft of a firearm, assault on a public servant, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. As of Friday, Hudgins was still being held on a $61,000 bond, according to Brazos County jail records.

Police said officers were surveying an apartment complex on Verde Drive since it has been the site of several shootings in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, police said they saw Hudgins enter an apartment empty handed and leave with a backpack. Police saw Hudgins later abandon the backpack near a trash can and walk away. Officers were quick to go and search the backpack and found a handgun with an extended high-capacity magazine.

One officer proceeded to walk up to Hudgins and speak with him, police said, but he tried to run before the officer could explain why they wanted to talk with him. A second officer later assisted the first, police said. One officer fell into a fence while the second fell into the side of a parked car and dented a panel. Both officers were later taken to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan to be treated for their minor injuries.

Police said a search of Hudgins’ backpack led officers to find 36 loose 9-millimeter bullets and a full 50-count box of 9-mm bullets, among other items. Police said Hudgins denied ownership of the gun and told officers he was trying to return it to someone else.