Bryan schools to start August 20

Bryan students return to school Aug. 20, following the Bryan school board’s adoption of a revised calendar Monday.
The new calendar, which was approved unanimously, moves the start date back from Aug. 17 and also includes early release days on most Wednesdays. Graduation and school holidays are unchanged.
The school board had revised the calendar in June when districts were advised by the state to build in extra instructional days and minutes to account for unforeseen closures due to COVID-19.
“I think we have the right calendar for the right moment and that we’re going to push forward with that calendar,” Board President Mark McCall said. “The stress is still there. Until we get the teachers back and start the ramp up into the fall semester, it’s going to continue to be stressful.”
In the new calendar, the Wednesday early release days allow for teachers to work with each other midweek and for the district’s custodial staff to do a deeper, more thorough clean before the second half of the week.
“To be able to put that in place, I think, is pretty powerful,” Executive Director of School Leadership Brian Merrell said. “We’re hoping that it keeps kids safe and in school and just continues the trends in the right direction.”
During those early release days, the high schools will be released first at 12:50 p.m., followed by middle school at 12:55 p.m. Then, elementary campuses will be released at 2:10 p.m. and intermediate schools at 2:20 p.m.
The updated early release times are to allow parents with students in secondary grades to serve as child care for younger siblings, Merrell said during the noon workshop.
District administrators are working with extracurricular programs, such as fine arts and athletics, to adjust Wednesday after-school rehearsals and practices to the new early release time, Merrell said. The district is also looking at a late bus for students who have those after-school commitments.
Merrell said conversations about the calendar included input from parents, students, staff, district administrators and health officials.
Board member Ruthie Waller, a former educator in the district, said she appreciated the extra days the new calendar gives for teachers to prepare.
“That gives our teachers enough time to grasp what’s expected, go home, sleep on it and then realize, ‘OK this can work.’ … If we just had a couple days before school started, it would be so tough for teachers to change their mindset,” she said.
The discussions included conversations about whether the district should delay the start of in-person instruction, Whitbeck said, but the consensus was the situation would not be much different a few weeks later.
The district is also in the process of looking at moving secondary campus schedules to a block schedule in which the eight classes students would typically have in one day are spread into four longer classes over two days.
Block scheduling, which would only be done for this year in response to the pandemic, would give teachers more time with students, Merrell said, and also decrease the number of transition periods the students have.
This would also allow high schools to establish one-way hallways.
“What we wanted to do is try to limit the risk as much as possible,” Merrell said. “We can’t just eliminate it, but if we could slow the day down and maybe give teachers less exposure, we wanted to be able to do that.”
With the new start date, parents now have until Thursday to commit to at-home, in-person or secondary-level hybrid models of learning.