Bryan school year to start Aug. 17

The 2021-2022 school year in Bryan is set to begin Aug. 17 and will end May 26, based on the academic calendar the Bryan school board approved during its February regular meeting.

The calendar recommendation took into account unknowns related to COVID-19, staff training needs, required instructional minutes and survey results.

Of the 4,082 students, staff members, parents and community members who participated in the calendar survey, 54.97% voted for the calendar that was ultimately approved.

Ginger Carrabine, chief of staff for the district, said both calendars in the survey were similar, and all the holidays are the same. The selected calendar includes more full-day professional development days, she said, which will be student holidays.

The last day of school is scheduled to be May 26, 2022, with an early release. Graduation will be May 28.

The board also approved the Bryan Collegiate High School calendar, which makes some slight adjustments in aligning with the Blinn College calendar.