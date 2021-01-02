Bryan school district receives 'A' rating on most recent FIRST report

The Bryan school district received an A, or superior, rating on its most recent FIRST report.
FIRST is the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas and is applied annually to all public school districts in the state. The A-F rating reflects the 2018-2019 school year and is based on 14 different indicators or measurements.
Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services for the district, said Bryan has received the top rating every year since it was introduced in 2002. Across the state, 87.75% of all school districts received the top FIRST rating this year.
Four of the indicators are yes-or-no responses, and a “no” will result in automatic failure. Those four are timely submission of required data, a clean or unmodified audit, compliance with the payment of old debt, and timely payments to governmental entities and programs.
Bryan passed all four indicators and received the maximum number of points on 13 of the 14 total indicators, Beesaw told the school board during its December workshop.
The district lost four points on its current assets to liabilities ratio in the fiscal responsibility category. Beesaw saw the points were deducted because the district has its investments in a longer-term investment and therefore does not count toward current assets.
“We’d like to have those four points, but it just doesn’t seem worth the trade-off of losing the investment income,” Beesaw told the board members.
Moving forward, Beesaw said, the district should continue monitoring investments and look for opportunities to gain more revenue, continue paying attention to the district’s administrative cost ratio and its fund balance.
There are changes to the FIRST report that will be reflected in next year’s rating based on the 2019-2020 school year.
“It’s nice for our community to know that throughout all the uncertainty everywhere else, this is one thing that’s staying strong and solid here in Bryan,” Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said.