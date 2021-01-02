Bryan school district receives 'A' rating on most recent FIRST report

The Bryan school district received an A, or superior, rating on its most recent FIRST report.

FIRST is the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas and is applied annually to all public school districts in the state. The A-F rating reflects the 2018-2019 school year and is based on 14 different indicators or measurements.

Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services for the district, said Bryan has received the top rating every year since it was introduced in 2002. Across the state, 87.75% of all school districts received the top FIRST rating this year.

Four of the indicators are yes-or-no responses, and a “no” will result in automatic failure. Those four are timely submission of required data, a clean or unmodified audit, compliance with the payment of old debt, and timely payments to governmental entities and programs.

Bryan passed all four indicators and received the maximum number of points on 13 of the 14 total indicators, Beesaw told the school board during its December workshop.