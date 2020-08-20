Bryan school district moves to block scheduling for secondary students

As the Bryan school district opens its 2020-2021 school year today, students in middle and high schools will have a different schedule to follow.
Instead of a traditional eight-period day with 45-minute classes, secondary students will follow a block schedule in which they will go to four periods each day for 90 minutes. Student and staff health was the driving force behind the change, Executive Director of School Leadership Brian Merrell said.
The specific schedule of classes is built around that campus’ needs, Merrell said, but the classes students go to Monday will be mirrored on Thursday. Then, Tuesday’s classes will be the same on Fridays.
On Wednesdays, when onsite students have an early release, the schedules will alternate each week.
The block schedule reduces the number of transitions — three instead of seven — and gives campuses flexibility to add time to the passing periods and to lunch.
“The biggest deal with the block was trying to minimize exposure and risk,” Merrell said. “… We can’t eliminate it, but if we can just minimize it, that’s the goal.”
Rudder High School Principal Rachel Layton said the school has implemented one-way hallways and stairwells to help reduce the risk also. The main hallway will be two-way, but the narrower horseshoe hallways will flow in one direction and signs will indicate that traffic pattern.
Similar changes have been made at Bryan High School where possible, Merrell said.
The original master schedule, Layton said, was established with an eight-period day, but the counseling and data management teams worked together to generate a new schedule that meets teachers’ needs and also limits the number of students in each class to 15 to 20.
“Safety is at the front of my mind, and making sure that we’ve done everything we can to social distance, to get the sanitation stations out,” she said. “Do all of my teachers feel like they have everything they need to safely have class? That’s probably my main concern right now.”
She and campus and district staff members revised the calendar until the class needs and ideal class sizes could be met.
“That was done basically over and over and over again to get the schedule where we felt good yesterday,” Layton said.
There is a nervousness of the unknown, she said, but teachers are excited about having extended class periods and the time it allows to go deeper into the curriculum and revisit topics during class if a student does not understand.
Merrell said any school schedule, whether in a typical year or during a pandemic, is built around the three biggest areas of athletics, Career and Technical Education and fine arts because they can only take place during certain periods and involve schedules at multiple campuses — and districts in the case of the Bryan CTE Complex.
“It’s like putting the big rocks in,” he said. “Once you get the big rocks in, you can adjust everything else, but you’ve got to get them situated.”
Also built into the schedule, Merrell said, is a 90-minute conference period each day for teachers, saying the majority of teachers are handling students enrolled in face-to-face, virtual and hybrid learning models. Then, they will have two-and-a-half hours on Wednesdays.
Teachers can use that time to focus their attention on virtual and hybrid students.
“It’s not fair to them to just get the scraps, so they’ve got to be able to be taught and get access to their teachers,” Merrell said. “That means at least that proportion amount of time has to be allocated for them to be able to do that. And I can tell you in an eight-period day, it wouldn’t happen.”
The transition to block scheduling and the addition of the Wednesday early-release days might be frustrating and difficult at first, Merrell said, but he asked everyone to approach the change with grace, mercy and patience.
The district staff have bought in, he said, because of the reasoning behind it.
“It’s not just because we think it’s best or we’re doing it because we like it or we want to try something different. We’re doing this because the virus is real, and we want to make sure our people are healthy and we care about you,” he said. “To me, that’s [the] big message. I don’t know what’s more important right now than that.”
Layton said her goal is to help the students have as normal a high school experience as possible in terms of academics and extracurriculars.
“It’s a great unknown, and we hope that we get to keep going to school,” she said. “This is why we all do this job. We enjoy kids. We enjoy helping them become successful and seeing the things that they accomplished during high school. We’re ready to be back.”
