Bryan school district embarks on project with Habitat for Humanity to build home

Bryan school district students, employees and community volunteers will work together over the course of the school year to help construct a Habitat for Humanity house.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine announced the new initiative called Bryan ISD Build at the district’s annual convocation in August. The district is seeking donations and volunteers for the project, which is being done in collaboration with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity. The goal is to begin construction in January, and to dedicate the house and hand the keys over to a selected Bryan family in May.

Students in different organizations and teams have helped with Habitat for Humanity and other community service projects, but this is the first district-wide project of its kind, she said.

“It's pre-K through 12," Carrabine said. "We're all hands on deck, so we're going to find something for everyone. We’ve got things planned for the 4-year-olds all the way up to our kids in high school, and I think they're all going to feel that they've added value to our community in that way. And I hope that as we chronicle this all throughout the year, that our students will celebrate that.”

A key component to the project, she said, will be the newly formed student ambassadors, who represent the district’s middle and high school campuses. She said the cross-section of student leaders and influencers, representing organizations, sports teams, backgrounds and academic achievement, can help get other student volunteers excited and involved.

“I think it is a huge blessing to be able to simply lead by example,” said Astrid Lopez, a Bryan Collegiate High School senior and student ambassador.

In addition to gaining an appreciation for the people who work behind the scenes, Lopez said, they will be further developing the district's Essential Eight character traits of kindness, tolerance, gratitude, philanthropy, work ethic, optimism, courage and leadership.

“All of that, I think it's going to nourish us, and I think it's going to be an experience which is going to stay with us because it's not something you do every day,” she said. “It's definitely something that I think there can only come good out of it, especially if we all work together for it.”

Carrabine agreed that the project is an extension of the Essential Eight program and will become a lasting memory for those involved.

“This is hopefully that spark for our children to be intrinsically motivated to give back to society for the rest of their lives,” she said. “I hope that when they're an adult, and they're raising their own family, they're going to say, ‘You know what, when I was in eighth grade, we built a house.’ We're hoping to plant that seed here.”

Jacky Pence, head volleyball coach at Rudder High School, leads student-athletes in community service activities each year. She said she has been involved with Habitat for Humanity through her church, and was excited to help bring the opportunity to the school district.

“People don't ever remember their win-loss record when they get to be adults, but they'll remember the impact that they can make on others,” Pence said. “The opportunity that Mrs. Carrabine brought to the district to build this house for Habitat, it’s going to give our district pride and ownership. … Everyone can feel a part of one family's home.”

Londyn Singleton, a senior at Rudder High School and a founding student ambassador, said it is important to do work outside of volleyball and sports.

“It's just a good thing to help our community because I love to give back to the people that helped me,” she said.

Allison Layton, also a Rudder senior and student ambassador, said she grew up with her parents supporting her, but she has seen others not as fortunate. So she views Bryan ISD Build as a way to help families in her community.

The project idea came from Carrabine and Bryan school board member David Stasny, and their involvement in the local Habitat for Humanity’s Faith in Action through their church. Carrabine said she thought if their churches can build a house, why not the school district, and she found a lot of interest from employees.

Brian Merrell, executive director of school leadership in the district, said Carrabine challenged district and campus administrators to help students feel empowered. There is some fear involved with letting the students take charge, he said, because it means relinquishing some control.

“It definitely takes guidance,” he said. “It takes individuals to walk alongside them and to support them to give them what they need, but it's really remarkable when they start leading out, just the impact that they'll make.”

Melvin Auston, a Bryan High School sophomore and student ambassador, said while they may be influencers to other students, they are inspired by each other.

“You do have a voice, and you can speak out, and you can make change,” he said.

Lopez said she hopes to get as many students involved as possible and show them that the work they do can be impactful.

“Empowering is definitely one of the big parts of this project, and just being prideful — not in a bad way, but just being proud of yourself and saying, ‘Hey, I can do so much more and just keep going.’ I think this project, how it starts, is just going to lead to so much more. I’m definitely excited to see this.”

For more information or to volunteer or donate to the project, go to bryanisd.org.