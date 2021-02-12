Bryan school district cancels Monday classes

Campuses in the Bryan school district will be closed on Monday, district officials announced Friday, in anticipation of winter weather.

Both on-campus at at-home instruction will be canceled for the day, as will extracurricular activities.

Tuesday's classes will be at-home only, with no students reporting to campuses. Students will be expected to log into their classes and complete assignments from home.

Temperatures across the Brazos Valley are expected to reach record lows over the next several days, with a low of 3 degrees possible on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are not expected to be above freezing from Sunday night until Wednesday.

Forecasters expect a mix of wintry weather Sunday evening, with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible into Monday morning.

The Navasota school district also announced Friday that instruction Tuesday through Thursday would be remote, with students expected to return to campus on Friday.

Students in Navasota schools already had Monday off for a staff development day, which has been moved to an online event.

Monday is a holiday for students in the College Station school district.