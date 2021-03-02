Bryan school district assessing storm damage

During a special board workshop, the Bryan school board proactively approved a request to purchase goods and services costing more than $50,000 — not to exceed $400,000 — to address remediation and repair work necessary after the February winter storms.

According to Matthew LeBlanc, the district’s executive director of communications and public affairs, the district’s maintenance team is continuing to assess damage at various facilities and is expected to bring a detailed list to the board’s March 8 meeting.

Plumbing issues, leaks and damage to heating and air systems are among the items warranting repairs and replacements, he wrote in an email Monday. Damage to a fire sprinkler system at Houston Elementary has already been addressed.

The district is assessing the conditions of gym floors at SFA Middle School and Rudder High School to see if leaks caused any damage.

Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services, said insurance adjusters have visited district facilities and will be on campuses again with consultants later this week.

“We are fortunate that our maintenance [department] prevented significant damage with proactive measures before, during and after the storm,” LeBlanc wrote.