Bryan school bus involved in in 3-vehicle wreck

A Bryan school bus was involved in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday morning.

The crash occurred Thursday at approximately 6:38 a.m. on US 190 (Texas 21) near mile marker 692, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release.

In a preliminary report, the release states, the school bus was stopped with its lights activated to pick up a child and was struck from behind a tractor-trailer. The truck also hit the back of an SUV that was stopped next to the school bus.

A 13-year-old female student was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with minor injuries. Matthew LeBlanc, spokesperson for the school district, stated the driver of the school bus was transported to CHI ST. Joseph as well as a precaution

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries, according to the report, and was taken to the hospital by family members.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and was given a citation by troopers.