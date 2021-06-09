Bryan school board updates bus maps

The Bryan school board has approved updated areas where students are eligible for transportation within a two-mile radius of the school.

Typically students who live in a two-mile radius of their zoned school are in a “walk zone” and are not eligible for bus transportation. Some exceptions are made for those who live in a school’s hazardous zone in which students are eligible to be picked up by a bus for their safety.

Students outside the two-mile radius are automatically eligible for bus transportation.

The hazardous zone around Jane Long Intermediate School is being decreased due to new housing development along Leonard Road.

Warren Lanphier, director of transportation for the district, said the new development allows students in that subdivision to walk to school safely and frees up buses for the district.

The hazardous zone around Navarro Elementary School will be expanded to include students living in homes along the Texas 6 frontage road, Lanphier said.

Maps of the hazardous zones are included on the district’s transportation website.