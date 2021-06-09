 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan school board updates bus maps
0 comments

Bryan school board updates bus maps

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan school board has approved updated areas where students are eligible for transportation within a two-mile radius of the school.

Typically students who live in a two-mile radius of their zoned school are in a “walk zone” and are not eligible for bus transportation. Some exceptions are made for those who live in a school’s hazardous zone in which students are eligible to be picked up by a bus for their safety.

Students outside the two-mile radius are automatically eligible for bus transportation.

The hazardous zone around Jane Long Intermediate School is being decreased due to new housing development along Leonard Road.

Warren Lanphier, director of transportation for the district, said the new development allows students in that subdivision to walk to school safely and frees up buses for the district.

The hazardous zone around Navarro Elementary School will be expanded to include students living in homes along the Texas 6 frontage road, Lanphier said.

Maps of the hazardous zones are included on the district’s transportation website.

After World Health Organization and Pan American Health Organization assessors walked through a field hospital display set up at Disaster City, Los Angeles-based International Medical Corps earned its Type 1 fixed emergency medical team classification Friday. It is the first non-governmental organization to have a mobile and fixed unit certified for Type 1 emergency medical response through the WHO. The emergency hospital can deploy in 48 hours and be self-sustaining for 14 days. International Medical Corps leaders plan to apply for Type 2 certification in the future, which will allow the team to perform inpatient surgeries.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral
Local News

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral

Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium. He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.

+2
Longtime county employee Gallego retires
Local News

Longtime county employee Gallego retires

In 1985, the summer before Candy Cochran Gallego’s senior year of high school, she got a job in the Brazos County clerk’s office doing microfilm work. Thirty-six years later, Gallego has made the decision to retire and assist with taking care of her first grandchild after 20 years as the county commissioners court’s executive assistant.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert