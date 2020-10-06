Bryan school board trustees approve campus targeted plans

Bryan school board trustees approved district and campus targeted improvement plans Monday that were adopted in the 2019-2020 school year and are continuing this year in the absence of 2020 STAAR results due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The plans are required by districts if the accountability score, based on STAAR results, is a C or lower. Campus improvement plans are required if a campus receives a D or lower overall, or in at least one of three performance domains: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps, all based on STAAR performance. Some campuses received an overall score of a C, but a D in one of those three domains prompted the plan.
The 11 campuses with a school-specific improvement plan were Bonham, Branch, Crockett, Henderson, Houston, Johnson, Mitchell and Ross elementary schools, Long and Rayburn intermediate schools and MC Harris High School.
The district received a C overall with a number score of 79.3, a five-point improvement over the previous year but not enough to round up to a B, at which point the state does not require an improvement plan.
“When you look at all those campuses, we were frustrated that we didn’t get to [take the STAAR test],” said Brian Merrell, an executive director of school leadership. “Even though the [targeted improvement plan is] up there, it’s a continuation. Our campuses are headed in the right direction.”
That was the same sentiment at the district level, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said, because Bryan, along with school districts throughout the country, will have to address widening gaps created by the pandemic and also show improvement on the STAAR test from 2019 to 2021.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” she said. “I think everyone’s in the same boat, but it is challenging.”
Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, said the state has not released information about how assessments will be handled this year, but school and district administrators are looking at student-level data to identify improvement and needs.
Crystal Goodman, an executive director of school leadership, said the improvement plans serve as a guide, but are fluid so campuses can make adjustments throughout the year to better address students’ needs.
Merrell said the district administrators and school principals were excited about the number of students returning to in-person learning for the second six weeks, because it is easier to monitor student progress and address attendance challenges.
Some principals have had difficulty engaging some online learners, or found students will complete graded assignments but not those that were needed to count toward attendance, he said. Merrell and other administrators are working with Justice of the Peace Rick Hill to help get students to engage when a phone call, letter or knock on the door from school officials does not work.
“Right now, we’re moving. The kids are moving; they’re moving forward,” Merrell said. “If you’re not in school, you’re not moving forward.”
