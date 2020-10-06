Bryan school board trustees approve campus targeted plans

That was the same sentiment at the district level, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said, because Bryan, along with school districts throughout the country, will have to address widening gaps created by the pandemic and also show improvement on the STAAR test from 2019 to 2021.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” she said. “I think everyone’s in the same boat, but it is challenging.”

Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, said the state has not released information about how assessments will be handled this year, but school and district administrators are looking at student-level data to identify improvement and needs.

Crystal Goodman, an executive director of school leadership, said the improvement plans serve as a guide, but are fluid so campuses can make adjustments throughout the year to better address students’ needs.

Merrell said the district administrators and school principals were excited about the number of students returning to in-person learning for the second six weeks, because it is easier to monitor student progress and address attendance challenges.