You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan school board moves first day of school to Aug. 20
0 comments
breaking featured

Bryan school board moves first day of school to Aug. 20

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Disinfecting Mitchell Elementary School

Bryan ISD Custodial Supervisor Rick Scott sprays cafeteria tables with disinfectant at Mitchell Elementary School in March 2020.

 Photo by Laura McKenzie

The Bryan school board on Monday voted to push the first day of school from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20 to give district and campus officials more time to prepare for instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.

School board members also agreed to make Wednesdays early release days, with high school students being released an hour before elementary schools. The suggested times were a 1 p.m. release for high schools and a 2 p.m. release for elementary schools. Intermediate and middle schools would release in between those times.

Last week, the College Station school board moved the first day of school in that district from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do