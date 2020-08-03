Bryan school board moves first day of school to Aug. 20

The Bryan school board on Monday voted to push the first day of school from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20 to give district and campus officials more time to prepare for instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
School board members also agreed to make Wednesdays early release days, with high school students being released an hour before elementary schools. The suggested times were a 1 p.m. release for high schools and a 2 p.m. release for elementary schools. Intermediate and middle schools would release in between those times.
Last week, the College Station school board moved the first day of school in that district from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18.