Bryan school board authorizes work to repair storm damage

Kevin Beesaw, the school district's assistant superintendent of business services, said nearly every facility had some damage due to the freeze, but the extended power outages exacerbated that damage in some facilities.

Houston Elementary School, which had the most significant damage, was without power for an extended period. Ginger Carrabine, the district’s chief of staff, said there were reports of icicles on the fire sprinkler heads and a sheet of ice that had developed on the school’s kitchen floor due to how cold it got in the building.

Carrabine helped recognize the district’s maintenance staff for their work, saying their efforts before, during and immediately after the storm saved the district hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dollars.

Beesaw said administrators did not anticipate having extended power outages.

The largest contract approved Monday was to R&K Plumbing for $146,724 to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit at Jones Elementary School.

The board approved a contract for $105,175 to NAH Sports Flooring to replace the Bronco Gym floor at SFA Middle School.

A coil in a nearby heating and air conditioning unit broke due to the freeze, and the water leaking out caused water damage on 50% of the basketball court. The district's insurance company approved replacing the entire floor because more than half the court was damaged and the short time before the wood floor would need to be replaced due to age, said Paul Buckner, energy and construction project manager for the district.

Construction is set to begin this week and take four to six weeks.

The school board also approved a contract with R&K Plumbing for $79,298 to replace a boiler heat exchanger, which is necessary to provide hot water, at Milam Elementary School.

All of the work will be covered by insurance.