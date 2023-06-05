The Bryan school board approved replacing the videoboard at Merrill Green Stadium at its workshop meeting Monday afternoon.

Replacing the videoboard will cost $158,275. Around $125,000 will be financed from insurance reimbursement for hail damage incurred a couple of years ago and the remaining $33,000 will come from the district’s general fund, according to Kevin Beesaw, Bryan’s assistant superintendent of business services.

The district sought a quote from the company that has repaired the current videoboard over the years since they were most familiar with the equipment, Beesaw said. He noted the company has supplies on hand to complete the project this summer before the start of the 2023-24 school year and football season.

The videoboard debuted in 2008, but was damaged in a hail storm a couple years back. Beesaw said the district has piecemealed it since and kept it going, but there are now spots on the videoboard that cannot be fixed.

Multiple options have been considered over the past year or so on what the district wanted to do, Beesaw said. Discussions were held with various stakeholders within athletics, the city of Bryan, architects, engineers and companies that build scoreboards. One option involved moving the videoboard to the other end of the stadium. In the end, Beesaw said district officials kept coming back to the idea to replace the current scoreboard with a new one in the same location with the same size.

“It’ll be new technology,” Beesaw said. “It’ll be a brighter picture, do all the things that the new ones do.”

Sponsorships will have more structure when the new videoboard is completed, Beesaw said. In the past, the videoboard runs most of the day. Under the new arrangement, it would be limited to game times so the board doesn’t burn up. Board trustee David Stasny said he’s convinced part of the current videoboard’s struggles is because it was on so often.

“It’ll probably last longer and we’ll save a significant amount of electricity,” Stasny said.

Stipends added, modified for district positions

Board trustees approved adding stipends for three district positions and modifying stipends for 181 others Monday, most of which are within special education departments and programs. This will add $324,000 to the district’s budget.

Bryan’s SOAR, FLEX and PASS programs are transitioning to BEST for 2023-24. SOAR stipends will remain at $6,000, but FLEX and PASS positions will increase from $2,500 to $6,000. SAILS, ECSE and 18 PLUSS will increase from $3,000 to $6,000. Low Incident Behavioral Specialists will have a stipend increased from $3,500 to $6,000. Every SPED student also will be able to be served at their home campus now.

District officials told trustees these stipend increases will make Bryan more competitive as it searches for SPED teachers and also provide those teachers flexibility. Officials noted they don’t want teachers to have a negative financial impact because of a change, which has been a struggle historically.

“I love to see us be proactive, in terms of filling these positions, dangling a stipend that was higher than what we had before,” said Julie Harlin, school board president. “I know it isn’t going to hurt us because we don’t have flexibility where these are concerned. The certifications are required.”

Three lead nurse positions are being added to the district with stipends of $450. District officials said this will be an experienced person with knowledge of district procedures who can provide guidance as a team leader for between six and 10 other school nurses.

The district’s high school mariachi program is growing, and so is the director’s stipend. A second position will be added next school year at Rudder High School and the stipend will increase from $2,000 to $4,000.

District’s 2023-24 calendar adjusted

The Bryan school board also approved an adjustment to the district’s 2023-24 school calendar.

Trustees approved the calendar in January, which included an early release day on April 10, 2024. But in late February the Texas Education Agency came out with an updated STAAR calendar and the scheduled early release day fell in the middle of the first testing window for high school end of course exams, according to Donna Willett, Bryan’s director of counseling services.

The board approved to move the early release date to Oct. 4, 2023 instead and make it a full professional development day since it was already scheduled to be an early release day.