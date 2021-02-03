Bryan school board approves new bus purchases

The Bryan school board approved more than $1 million in new bus purchases Monday.
The purchase will add 11 new buses to the district’s fleet, including a replacement for a 14-passenger bus that was hit from behind in a wreck in October.
Among the purchases are six regular-sized buses. Each bus is sized to hold 78 students but made to seat 72 to allow more space between seats and accommodate high school students better.
The order also has two 72-passenger buses that have overhead and under storage for trips and athletics, and two 32-passenger buses for the special education program. Those buses are replaced on a faster cycle due to the miles driven, said Warren Lanphier, the district’s director of transportation. Monday’s purchase will help reduce the number of buses in the fleet that are more than 15 years old. Of the district’s 145 buses, Lanphier said, 21 are older than 15 years, which is significantly lower than it was when he started at the district in 2017.
He said his goal is for the district to follow a standard replacement cycle of 10-12 buses annually, which will mean buses are replaced every 12 to 15 years.
The $1,095,746 purchase includes a buy board fee of $800.