Bryan school board approves new bus purchases

Among the purchases are six regular-sized buses. Each bus is sized to hold 78 students but made to seat 72 to allow more space between seats and accommodate high school students better.

The order also has two 72-passenger buses that have overhead and under storage for trips and athletics, and two 32-passenger buses for the special education program. Those buses are replaced on a faster cycle due to the miles driven, said Warren Lanphier, the district’s director of transportation. Monday’s purchase will help reduce the number of buses in the fleet that are more than 15 years old. Of the district’s 145 buses, Lanphier said, 21 are older than 15 years, which is significantly lower than it was when he started at the district in 2017.