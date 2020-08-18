Bryan school board approves $157 million budget

The district’s budget is made up of the general fund, debt service and food service. The deficit comes from the general fund and food service.

Last year, the district’s food service budget was balanced, but changes due to COVID-19 put it into a deficit of nearly $1.3 million.

The general fund has a deficit of $2.6 million, creating the $3.9 million deficit budget that was approved Monday.

Among the district’s $157.1 million of general fund expenditures are additional staffing needs, connectivity and online learning support, salary and rate increases, increases to the district’s share of employee health premiums and general inflation. The budget also includes a 5% reduction in all campus department budgets outside of personnel. The majority of the district’s expenditures is spent on personnel.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the board approved salary increases that would raise a starting teacher salary by $1,000, to $46,000, and would adjust teachers’ salary step schedules. All other eligible employees – auxiliary, transportation, paraprofessionals and administrative staff – would receive a 1% increase from the midpoint.