Bryan school board approves $157 million budget

The 2021 fiscal year tax rate is 3.75 cents less than the 2020 rate and continues a four-year trend of decreasing tax rates. Over the last four years, the rate has decreased by 11.75 cents, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Kevin Beesaw told the board.
The tax rate is made up of the maintenance and operations rate of $0.9525 and the interest and debt service rate of $0.28, both per $100 valuation.
Even though the tax rate is lower than last year, Beesaw said, it will bring in more revenue than last year due to a 6.6% increase in property values.
The district’s $154.5 million in general fund revenue comes from property taxes, state revenue, the Texas Teacher Retirement System, federal funds and other sources, he said during the public hearing on the tax rate.
Property taxes and state revenue are the two largest sources of revenue at $87.4 million and $57.3 million, respectively.
Part of calculating the state’s portion of the district’s funding is enrollment and average daily attendance, and the 2020-2021 budget assumes no change in either.
The district’s budget is made up of the general fund, debt service and food service. The deficit comes from the general fund and food service.
Last year, the district’s food service budget was balanced, but changes due to COVID-19 put it into a deficit of nearly $1.3 million.
The general fund has a deficit of $2.6 million, creating the $3.9 million deficit budget that was approved Monday.
Among the district’s $157.1 million of general fund expenditures are additional staffing needs, connectivity and online learning support, salary and rate increases, increases to the district’s share of employee health premiums and general inflation. The budget also includes a 5% reduction in all campus department budgets outside of personnel. The majority of the district’s expenditures is spent on personnel.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board approved salary increases that would raise a starting teacher salary by $1,000, to $46,000, and would adjust teachers’ salary step schedules. All other eligible employees – auxiliary, transportation, paraprofessionals and administrative staff – would receive a 1% increase from the midpoint.
The district’s fiscal year will begin Sept. 1. Throughout the fiscal year, some of the ways the district will be trying to address the deficit, Beesaw said, is to continue looking for and applying for grants and programs for connectivity and online learning, to seek maximum reimbursements from the state and federal governments, to monitor expenditures, to look for more efficiencies and to maximize revenue.
