Bryan school board appoints Stasny to Place 5

The Bryan school board has appointed David Stasny to fill the vacant single-member district Place 5 seat on the board.
Doug Wunneburger left the seat in September after building a home and moving outside the boundaries of the Place 5 single-member district.
Stasny was among three finalists from 10 applicants. He will fill the seat until a trustee election can be held in November. Stasny was first elected to the district’s school board in 1990 and served for 30 years before losing the Place 6 at-large seat in November to Deidra Davis by a margin of 285 votes.
Board Vice President Julie Harlin said, “Mr. Stasny’s willingness to fill in during this short appointment ensures that we have a highly qualified interim board member in place to advocate on behalf of the Bryan ISD students, faculty and staff.”