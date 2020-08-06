You have permission to edit this article.
Bryan school board amends bond order, moves vote to Nov. 3
On Monday, the Bryan school board approved an amended order calling for a bond election in November.

The $175 million bond package is unchanged from when it originally was to be voted on in May. Bryan made a decision similar to those by other districts across the state in postponing the bond election from May until the Nov. 3 election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All the projects included in the bond package fall into the following five categories: safety and security, new construction and additions, priority maintenance, fine arts improvements, and land purchase. It also includes a $5 million program contingency, according to the district’s website and recommendations presented to the board in December.

The 2020 bond is the second half of the district’s “2 bonds, 1 vision” campaign that began with last year’s $12 million bond that was approved with 86% of the vote. The 2019 bond covered immediate safety and security needs, repairs to roofs and heating and air conditioning units, transportation needs, and purchases for the Bryan Career and Technical Education Complex.

The largest category of this year’s $175 million bond request is construction, which accounts for $98.5 million of the package. Included in that category is the construction of a third intermediate school that would reduce capacity at the two existing intermediate campuses. If approved, the other construction projects would include renovations to the SFA Middle School annex, construction of an additional 14 classrooms at Rudder High School, parking lot expansions, the installation of an outdoor patio shade structure over the Bryan High School courtyard between the Silver cafeteria and Blue campus, and the rebuilding of the transportation and maintenance auxiliary facilities.

The rebuilding of the auxiliary facility and land purchase — $2 million of the bond — are connected to the third intermediate school because property the district is eyeing for the new campus, if voters approve the bond, is the current site of the maintenance and transportation facilities near Bonham Elementary School.

Safety and security makes up $8.6 million of the bond recommendations. Fine arts improvements are $1.6 million of the request. Priority maintenance makes up the remaining $59.3 million.

The district’s existing interest and sinking tax rate — to cover debt service — is $0.28 and is expected to remain the same for the 2021 fiscal year and will be presented to the board for approval on Aug. 13, according to a presentation from Steven Adams, managing director for Specialized Public Finance.

The bond, if approved by voters, would be issued in two phases and paid back over 25 years, according to Adams’ presentation. The first phase would be $110 million in 2021 and $65 million in 2022.

With the district’s bond prepayment plan and interest rates continuing to drop, he said, he projected the I&S tax rate to drop to $0.275 for the 2022 fiscal year.

During Monday’s meeting, the board also approved a joint interlocal agreement with Brazos County for the November election.

For more information about the bond, go to bryanisd.org/bond.

