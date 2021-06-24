Bryan Rotary celebrates fastest-growing local small businesses

Several hundred Brazos Valley civic leaders and other community members gathered inside the College Station Hilton on Wednesday to celebrate the fastest-growing local small businesses.

The 10 winning businesses at the annual Bryan Rotary Club Business Performance Awards, representing a range of industries, worked through pandemic-related challenges to achieve sales growth ranging from 24% to 302% over the past three years.

Cameron Comire, who chaired the awards program, praised the business honorees for their perseverance.

“I think we can all agree that in the business community, 2020 was not an easy year – and it certainly wasn’t an easy year for businesses to generate growth. So this year’s awards, in my opinion, are all the more special,” Comire said.

The Bryan Rotary Club recognized Blackrock Builders as the fastest-growing small business in the region. Blackrock’s sales grew 302.7% between 2018 and 2020.