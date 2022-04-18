Bryan Rotary accepting nominations for Business Performance Awards

The Bryan Rotary Club is accepting nominations for the 29th annual Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards. The awards will recognize 10 Brazos County businesses for economic growth, significant economic impact and community achievements.

Businesses eligible for nomination must be an independent, privately held corporation, proprietorship or partnership that has been in business at least five years. Franchises are not eligible. The entity must be headquartered in Brazos County with sales of more than $50,000 but less than $25 million in the fiscal year, and its five-year sales history (2017-21) must show an increase for the past fiscal year. All submissions are confidential and only the percentage of sales growth is published.

Awards will be presented during a June 22 luncheon.

“One of the Rotary’s fundamental principles is service above self. Bryan Rotary believes there is no shortage of businesses within our community that share the same values,” said Roby Somerford, president of the Bryan Rotary Club, in a release.

Nominations are due April 30 by 5 p.m. Nomination forms are at bryan-rotary.com or available at the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and Anco Insurance.

The Bryan Rotary Club established the awards ceremony in 1994 in collaboration with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and the Texas A&M Mays School of Business. Anco Insurance is the financial underwriter of the awards program.