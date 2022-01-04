 Skip to main content
Bryan restaurant to consolidate business with meat market
Bryan restaurant to consolidate business with meat market

Raspas El Payasito has announced via Facebook that the Bryan restaurant will consolidate its business with its sister company, Texas Meat Market.

The restaurant closed permanently last month and will no longer be operating out of its building on Coulter Drive in Bryan. Texas Meat Market is at 600 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Texas Meat Market said in a Facebook post that it will only carry some of Raspas El Payasito's popular snack menu items until a kitchen is implemented later this year. The snack menu items include diablitos, raspas/snow cones, elotes, fresas con crema, cueros and aguas frescas.

In November 2020, Raspas El Payasito was named to Texas Monthly's "Ultimate Tacopedia" and noted for its tacos estilo Matamoros, which are beef and cheese tacos originating from Matamoros.

