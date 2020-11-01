Bryan residents to decide on 7 propositions for city charter

In addition to voting on two city council races, Bryan residents will get to decide on seven propositions that could make changes to the city charter.
The charter amendments range from correcting a typographical error to lengthening the terms of council members from three years to four years, and requiring anyone who runs for city council to live in their district for at least a year, rather than the current policy of six months.
The amendments were initiated by the city council after a Citizen Charter Review Advisory Committee reviewed the city charter. Bryan’s charter is essentially the city’s constitution and can only be amended by a vote from local residents, the city website states.
Proposition 4, which would authorize — but not require — the city to provide fiber broadband internet service to residents, was the item that received the most feedback at a July city council meeting. Ten residents spoke in favor of it, many citing frustrations with problems they have had with Suddenlink, which is the internet provider for the large majority of the city. Brazos WiFi/Net Fast Fiber owner Jim Bouse expressed concerns about the proposition at the council meeting.
The city estimates that building a network to offer the service would cost about $125 million to implement and is anticipated to generate $21 million annually in gross revenues to the city after 10 years. Chief Information Officer Bernie Acre said the figures were based on how much it would cost to reach every person within the city limits and revenue estimates assume that the majority of people opt for the service.
In an interview last week, Bouse explained that he is not opposed to the city helping to bring in companies to compete with Suddenlink, but said he thinks the fiber internet industry might be too fast moving for a government entity to keep up with.
“I am worried that the city will end up in a financial boondoggle … It is concerning that the city would spend millions to build something that ultimately may become outdated before they finish, if they make the wrong decisions.
The ability to keep up with the ever-changing technology is something City Manager Kean Register said he has thought about as well. He stressed that Proposition 4 is not a commitment for the city to move forward with providing internet, but rather a chance to gauge community interest so they know if they should continue researching the subject. If the city officials and consultants determine that it is not feasible for any reason, he said they will not be required to move forward.
Additionally, he said if voters reject the amendment, the city will stop looking into the matter altogether.
If residents approve of the amendment, the city and its consultants plan to send out a survey in January to find out if they need internet, how fast they need it to be, what they currently pay for internet service, what they are willing to pay and if they are looking for improved service quality.
The city currently has about 250 miles of fiber that is used for city operations; some of it is unused and could be set aside for broadband backhaul purposes if officials move forward with providing internet to residents, Acre said.
Officials from CEO Technologies have reached out to the city of Bryan, interested in collaborating if the city moves forward with providing fiber broadband internet.
CEO Technologies owner Reagan Jackson said in an email statement that his company has been building a fiber network throughout the Bryan-College Station area for several years now. He said there are new fiber projects underway but it takes a significant amount of time and capital to construct. He said CEO has agreements with Bryan and College Station to use city fiber to help move the process along.
“If the vote is in favor of amending the charter to allow Bryan to own and provide internet service, it could open more options and resources for us to work with the city to deploy fiber faster and wider throughout Bryan,” he said in the email. “We have been in discussions with the city to expand upon our current agreements so that we can work together to bring gigabit fiber service to residents and businesses.”
Much is still to be determined as the city awaits results from votes on Election Day, but Acre said several different options are on the table for consideration, from the city receiving help from local companies to build the network, to companies renting fiber from the city, and to the city tackling the venture on its own.
Register said the item made its way to becoming a proposition largely because residents bring up concerns about internet service they receive to council members and staff fairly often.
Suddenlink, which is a brand of Altice USA and the main internet provider in the area, provided a statement to The Eagle when asked about their thoughts on the charter amendment.
“Suddenlink has a long-standing relationship with the City of Bryan in delivering advanced connectivity products to local residents and businesses,” the email reads, “from investing in our network to deliver 1 gigabit broadband speeds, rolling out our Altice One entertainment platform, and the introduction of our Altice Mobile service, and we remain committed to delivering the best service and support to our customers across Brazos County.”
Explanations of the other two of the other propositions are as follows. Visit bryantx.gov and go to the “2020 Election Information” section of the home page to see all seven propositions and the exact terminology that is on the ballot. Election Day is Tuesday.
Proposition 2:
Council members can serve a maximum of two three-year terms in a row. The amendment would change the terms to four years to align with College Station as they make the same switch. Brazos County Commissioners serve four-year terms. General elections would no longer be held in odd-numbered years, saving the city about $50,000 per election.
Five council members would continue to be elected by single-member districts, with one elected at-large by all voters of the city just like the mayor.
The mayor and council members for districts one and two would all appear on ballots together, while elected officials from districts three, four, five and at-large place six would be on the same ballots. At-large elections would be part of every general election moving forward.
Proposition 5:
Under this amendment, candidates for single-member district council seats must live in the district for a year, while at-large position candidates must live within the city for one year, rather than the six months that is currently required for both.
