Bryan residents to decide on 7 propositions for city charter

Additionally, he said if voters reject the amendment, the city will stop looking into the matter altogether.

If residents approve of the amendment, the city and its consultants plan to send out a survey in January to find out if they need internet, how fast they need it to be, what they currently pay for internet service, what they are willing to pay and if they are looking for improved service quality.

The city currently has about 250 miles of fiber that is used for city operations; some of it is unused and could be set aside for broadband backhaul purposes if officials move forward with providing internet to residents, Acre said.

Officials from CEO Technologies have reached out to the city of Bryan, interested in collaborating if the city moves forward with providing fiber broadband internet.

CEO Technologies owner Reagan Jackson said in an email statement that his company has been building a fiber network throughout the Bryan-College Station area for several years now. He said there are new fiber projects underway but it takes a significant amount of time and capital to construct. He said CEO has agreements with Bryan and College Station to use city fiber to help move the process along.