Roberta Mayor was one of 15 Bryan residents who spoke to the Bryan City Council on Tuesday night about the need for the city to establish a senior center.

Mayor discussed what her life has been like since retirement and said the need for a senior center is critical as the number of elderly people in the city continues to grow. She equated the loneliness of the COVID-19 era to what seniors go through all the time.

“We need places for more seniors, we really do. We vote, we pay our taxes, we volunteer, we do everything that you all do, it just takes us longer to get it there, but we will do it," Mayor said. "If you stop and think about how we felt when COVID was here. You remember how we were locked up? You remember how you couldn’t have your friends over? That is how seniors feel in Bryan every day. … We are alone. We need a safe place that we can call our own. In the field of dreams, build it and we will come.”

According to the Brazos Valley Council of Governments website, there are three current centers with senior programs in the area: Brazos County Senior Citizens Association in Bryan, and the Lincoln Senior Center and Southwood Community Center in College Station.

Several members of the Amigos of the Brazos Valley spoke to councilors about their need to have a facility where they can continue their operations by assisting Brazos Valley seniors.

Dorothy Hernandez, founder of the Amigos of Brazos Valley, spoke on behalf of her group and said she started the initiative 20 years ago as her father needed a place to spend with friends during his retirement.

“He was a World War ll veteran, a 20-year Army veteran and he worked at Texas A&M for 42 years," she said. "At the time he retired and needed to go places there was no place for me to take him, so I began this organization with other people in the community that worked here.

“Our seniors keep growing in Bryan. … The need is here for people to go to one place to have one center as other cities have in the area. … We hope that the city of Bryan along with all the other cities in the area can provide a center for the citizens who deserve it, who have worked here in the community, served our country and deserve a place to call their own.”

According to its Facebook page, the Amigos of the Brazos Valley is a nonprofit of concerned individuals that was created in 2009 to provide services, information and other resources to meet the needs of seniors and give them an opportunity for fellowship with others in a comfortable environment.

“Our dream is to be able to have a facility near the downtown area to provide proper nutrition, educational programs and socialization events in hopes of improving the quality of life for the senior citizens of the Brazos County,” the group's Facebook page states.

Dora Cruzan serves as president of Amigos of Brazos Valley and told councilors she is delighted to hear the council is considering building a senior center. She said their group has been able to provide events on a monthly basis and keeps growing.

“Our difficulty is that we don’t have venues," Cruzan said. "We just keep wandering around looking for places; we really need a permanent dedicated space. There is so much that can be done with a permanent senior citizen center. It could address [things] such as health and mental health, recreation and education.

“COVID is a good example of how we impacted the community. City leaders do the right thing and they create a hub for COVID vaccines, but they wanted it to be done online and with a computer. Many of the people that attend our events do not even have a computer; they do not have advocates for themselves. … We are not just elderly people that are sitting around, we like to do things. … We need something in Bryan.”

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez told The Eagle the discussion for a senior citizen center in District 1 was requested by council members Paul Torres and Ray Arrington. He said the the council was pleased to hear community members' thoughts.

“We share many of their values and concerns,” he said via email. “Currently, we are in the very early stages of discussions to determine whether establishing a senior center is feasible for the city to undertake and sustain. Factors that we must consider are the location, and the ability to fund constructing, operating, staffing and maintaining such a facility. Additionally, if a facility is constructed or purchased, by nature, it will compete with other capital improvement projects, thereby necessitating the re-prioritization of current listed projects. While we recognize the desire for a dedicated senior center, we must also consider the broader context of our city's resources and priorities."

“As elected officials, we are committed to the well-being of and quality of life for all our residents, including our seniors. The city currently provides annual funds to various senior citizen and non-profit organizations, including the Brazos County Senior Citizens Association. Through the city’s funding, they offer a variety of programming and special events for free to city of Bryan residents, who are 55 or older,” he said. “Programs include: card games, dominos, exercise classes, quilting, sewing, community dances, garage sales, bake sales, and many more. We appreciate them generously extending a warm invitation to all of our seniors, including the Amigos, an engaged and well-represented group at Tuesday’s council meeting. I want those who have advocated for a dedicated senior center to know that we hear you, and we are actively exploring options and feasibilities, while balancing many city projects and needs.”

Gutierrez said the city encourages and appreciates ongoing dialogue with residents about a potential senior center.

Sandra Linton, a former board member of the Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, also spoke at the meeting.

“We are pushing for a big upcoming senior center of some sort and I know the Amigos are very active and are a great group of people,” she said.

For more information on the Brazos County Senior Citizens Association (1402 Bristol Street in Bryan), call 822-6873; for the College Station Lincoln Senior Center (1000 Eleanor Street in College Station), call 764-3750; and the Southwood Community Center (1520 Rock Prairie Road in College Station), call 764-6351.