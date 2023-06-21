Members of the Bryan City Council recently heard from a group of individuals battling for public transportation rights, after the council tabled an item that would restrict public transit vehicles on certain roads in the city.

“If you restrict public transportation and fair and equitable access to public transportation, you are depriving citizens of transit to their employment, thereby further fostering a poverty stricken community,” Irene Flores of Bryan told the council during its June 13 meeting. “It will set back much progress that public transit has made in the community and it will create larger gaps than we currently have and are trying to overcome.”

During the council meeting, an amendment to the “Truck and Hazardous Materials Routes,” of the Bryan Code of Ordinances was removed for consideration and had no action taken. The Eagle requested to speak with city officials about the reasoning for the item and its removal, and was told by Lacey Lively, communications and marketing director for Bryan, the item was “completely pulled, per city staff’s request, so that they can rework the proposed amendment to accommodate unintended concerns that were brought forward.”

Per the potential changes, the amendment would restrict any person to drive or operate a public transit vehicle on the following streets: Main Street from West 28th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Street; Holick Lane from Sulphur Springs Road to East North Avenue; North Rosemary Drive from South Texas Avenue to East 29th Street; Esther Boulevard from Twin Boulevard to East 29th Street; Carter Creek Parkway from East 29th Street to Coulter Drive; and College View Drive from South Texas Avenue to South College Avenue.

Additionally it would restrict access on any roadway that dead ends or has no outlet, including streets with a cul-de sac or hammerhead turnarounds. The amendment defined a public transit vehicle as any motor vehicle designed, used or maintained primarily for the transportation of 15 or more passengers.

The amendment also included a section for the restriction of “truck” access — any motor vehicle designed, used or maintained primarily for the transportation of property, equipment, animals, materials, liquids or other goods — along the following streets:

Suncrest Street from Beck Street to West 28th Street; Bittle Lane from Leonard Road/Groesbeck Street to Finfeather Road; West 14th Street from North Sims Avenue to North Parker Avenue; Colson Road from Clarks Lane to Texas 6 frontage; North Washington Avenue from North Texas Avenue to East 16th Street; East 15th Street from Texas Avenue to North Tabor Avenue; South Baker Avenue from East 29th Street to East 30th Street; East 30th Street from South Houston Avenue to South Hutchins Street; South Hutchins Street from East 29th Street to East 30th Street; Tee Drive from Wellborn Road to Green Street; July Street from East William Joel Bryan Parkway to Rose Street; North Rosemary Drive from South Texas Avenue to East 29th Street; and Bruin Trace from Saunders Street to West Martin Luther King Jr Street.

Wendy Weedon, Deputy CEO for the Brazos Transit District, argued that the reason for the proposed amendment was in response to their request to find an alternate route that was accessible for transit users.

“I will not further inundate you with the responsibilities of compliance tied to federal funding and the drastic negative impacts that the proposal to amend [the ordinance] will have on your constituents, our community and public transit,” she said at the meeting. “The Brazos Transit District has in a way been landlocked at our bus terminal on Texas Avenue. As of right now we can take a right, but we have to take a right to serve the city of Bryan, the entire city of Bryan. So as a temporary resolution we have been taking a right on Texas Avenue, an immediate right on Mary Lake [Drive], an immediate right on Holick [Lane] and back to Sulphur [Springs Road] to take a protected left at the light. It is working, but it is not optimal.”

Weedon said they were advised to apply for a permit to go out the back of their bus terminal, which would go right onto Holick Lane and end at Sulphur Springs Road, but they were denied.

“And in addition with the denial came the response that not only is it denied but we are going to put up signs on Holick that say ‘No buses allowed,’” she said. “We appealed the denial as we were suggested to do, and in the appeal we stated that there is no ordinance to support putting up signs that say ‘No buses allowed.’ So the amendment to this ordinance is in direct retaliation to that denial.”

The Brazos Transit District Board of Directors held a public meeting Wednesday and were given an update on the Texas Avenue medians and the city of Bryan ordinance regarding transit restriction. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters serves as chairman of the Brazos Transit District Board and told The Eagle the transit district is impacted by the medians and needs a better route for access.

“When the barriers [raised medians] were put up down the center of Texas Avenue, it cut off the transit district’s ability to make left turns out of the transit district. So they can’t go north out of there,” he said. “It has really impacted the way that they are able to do their routes. They had requested the ability to go out the back of the transit district’s property which would exit on Holick, and then be able to turn and quickly get to a light and then go north. They went to Planning and Zoning, and to my understanding, they denied it.”

Peters said he has sent a letter to the city of Bryan asking to have Holick Lane be one of the accepted streets for public transit so the buses have access to the residents on that route.

“[Holick] is the quickest and easiest route for the transit district to be able to get back to Texas Avenue,” he said. “My hope is that they can come up with a solution that is better than what has been offered as a way to access the northern end of Bryan. What was suggested would be pretty difficult for the transit district to be able to make that work.”

Aubrey Spikes, a Holik Lane resident, spoke at the council meeting and said she has a family member with a disability and utilizes the transit district to get to and from work.

“If the bus is not allowed to come pick her up, she can’t get to work, she can’t get home,” Spikes said. “I understand this is an issue now because of the cement medians that have been put on Texas Avenue for some reason. This wasn’t an issue before.”

Jessica Heinen, ADA coordinator for people with disabilities in Bryan and represents Brazos Transit District, told the council the proposed amendment would “undoubtedly create significant hardships for individuals with disabilities violating their civil rights.”

“Public transit is a lifeline for people with disabilities; they have the same needs, feelings and interests as all of us,” she said. “It provides them with freedom and independence to access employment, education, health care and social activities.”

Leo Gonzalez, Bryan School District board member and an active member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, spoke at the meeting as a representative of the school district.

“It is a big concern that we do have children on those routes that need a ride home from school on the buses and as written as presented, it did not have a carve out for the school district,” he said. “And I have a concern personally about restricting any kind of transportation that people might need.”

Peters agreed that a public transportation system is a benefit to a city.

“We live in Texas and a lot of us have our own cars and don’t take public transportation, but there is some that don’t and they need it,” he said. “My hope is they can settle the issue in a way that is going to be acceptable to both sides.”