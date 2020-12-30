Bryan resident, World War II veteran Holly Rees dies at 94

Holly Rees, who served in World War II and was active in the Bryan-College Station community, died Monday at 94.

Rees was a hall of fame member of the Bryan Rotary Club. He also was a member of American Legion Post 159 for 15 years, involved with the Boy Scouts and taught Sunday school, among other community endeavors.

Rees was born in Prescott Ariz., on Jan. 21, 1926. He enlisted in the Army in June 1944, three days after graduating high school. He spent 12 weeks training in California — three short of the requirement of 15. On May 11, 1945, Rees arrived with the Company I, 184th Infantry of the 7th Infantry Division to fight in the Battle of Okinawa, which was the last and largest Pacific island battle of the war. For 32 days, Rees and other Americans and Allies fought Japanese soldiers at close range along Okinawa’s east coast.

Rees was shot in the foot by a Japanese sniper on June 21, 1945, just hours before the island was deemed safe. Rees’ recovery took three months and three surgeries; he was initially treated in Okinawa, then sent to a base in Guam and later completed his recovery in California. While in the hospital, Rees received the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.