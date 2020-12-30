Bryan resident, World War II veteran Holly Rees dies at 94

Holly Rees, who served in World War II and was active in the Bryan-College Station community, died Monday at 94.
Rees was a hall of fame member of the Bryan Rotary Club. He also was a member of American Legion Post 159 for 15 years, involved with the Boy Scouts and taught Sunday school, among other community endeavors.
Rees was born in Prescott Ariz., on Jan. 21, 1926. He enlisted in the Army in June 1944, three days after graduating high school. He spent 12 weeks training in California — three short of the requirement of 15. On May 11, 1945, Rees arrived with the Company I, 184th Infantry of the 7th Infantry Division to fight in the Battle of Okinawa, which was the last and largest Pacific island battle of the war. For 32 days, Rees and other Americans and Allies fought Japanese soldiers at close range along Okinawa’s east coast.
Rees was shot in the foot by a Japanese sniper on June 21, 1945, just hours before the island was deemed safe. Rees’ recovery took three months and three surgeries; he was initially treated in Okinawa, then sent to a base in Guam and later completed his recovery in California. While in the hospital, Rees received the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
Rees is one of two local World War II veterans to die this week. Roy Kelly, 98, died on Christmas Day and was buried in Bryan on Tuesday. Kelly served in the Navy as a fire control man, enlisting eight days after Pearl Harbor. He retired at 92 as a Brazos County Courthouse bailiff in November 2014 after serving over 30 years.
“Unfortunately, we’re losing a lot of our World War II veterans, the few remaining that we have,” said Tom Marty, American Legion Post 159 commander. “It’s always a major loss when we lose one of these fine people.”
Rees was honorably discharged in June 1946 and attended the University of Arizona, graduating cum laude in three years. In 1950, he married his wife, Betty, and moved to Dallas to work for the Social Security Administration. Rees worked in the Social Security Administration at various locations around Texas and in 1957 became supervisor of the Bryan office, where he remained until retiring in 1984.
In 2016, Rees published a book, Three Flags and Two Brothers, which recalls his family’s experiences during and after World War II. He spent six months first writing it by hand on notebook paper and then nine months transcribing it into a manuscript. It then took seven years for the book to go through various editors.
A spare bedroom at Rees’ Bryan home was kept as a “mini museum” to remember the 32 days he spent on the front lines at Okinawa. Among the items kept on a table were a boot, a model replica of the Garand rifle he used and a shadow box of medals, including his Purple Heart.
Some of Rees’ possessions from his time in the Army are on display at the Museum of the American GI in College Station.
Visitation for Rees will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 5, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan.