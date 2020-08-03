Bryan resident showcased craftsmanship on History Channel's 'Forged in Fire'

A Bryan resident demonstrated his knife-making skills last month during an appearance on a History Channel series.
Logan Brackin finished as runner-up on an episode of the seventh season of History Channel’s Forged in Fire, which first aired on July 22. Brackin runs a business, Brackin Blades Forge, from his north Bryan home.
“I’ve always been real crafty with my hands,” he said in the show’s introduction. “I thought, ‘Hey, you know what, I can do something really cool and give a lasting gift to my family members,’ and so from then, I’ve been making blades ever since.”
The Forged in Fire show set forth a series of challenges for Brackin and three other competitors, including a task to forge a knife and blade in three hours that precisely matched a large, curved knife-shaped puzzle piece.
In an interview at his home last week, the 28-year-old talked through finding materials and showcased a number of blades he has created, including the one that got him to the final round of Forged in Fire.
“For me, when it comes down to forging a blade, it’s that they’re required to perform,” Brackin said.
On Brackin’s YouTube channel, also called Brackin Blades Forge, he has more than a dozen videos that include how-tos and 5- to 20-minute demonstrations of forging (and testing) a variety of knives, swords and other blades. Brackin said video game enthusiasts might particularly enjoy a video of him making a 10-pound version of the sword of Ganondorf, known from the Legend of Zelda and Super Smash Bros. video game series.
Brackin said he received no formal bladesmith training, but taught himself over the last several years. He has a premier/custom line and a “more affordable tech series,” he said. He also sharpens knives as part of his business.
Born in Indiana, Brackin’s family moved to Bryan when he was about a week old; he grew up in Bryan and Hearne, he said. In addition to his bladesmithing work, Brackin works at Larry Young Paving. He expressed gratitude for the support he said he received from the company’s staff when he traveled to film the Forged in Fire episode. He also credited a number of mentors and former bosses in the Bryan-College Station area for their guidance through the years.
On his website, Brackin describes his ideology of knife-making and shares some of the specifics — including photos — of the blades he has made.
“The biggest thing it means to me to be able to make knives — the first thing is I have a passion to deliver a product that you can pass down for generations,” Brackin said. He also said he is working hard to build and grow Brackin Blades Forge to pass the business on to future generations. Brackin and his wife, Rachel, have two young children.
“Logan, that’s an impressive cut. Very clean. No jagged edges,” said Doug Marcaida, one of the History Channel expert judges, after testing Brackin’s forged blade in the last round of the competition, with only Brackin and another competitor remaining. Brackin lost in the final round; he later expressed a mix of disappointment and pride about the experience.
“Moving forward, I’m going to continue headstrong. I may not be a Forged in Fire champion, but I’m happy that I made great friends,” he said. Brackin said he connected with the other competitors and has stayed in touch with them since the episode was filmed, and he also received hundreds of messages of support from friends, family and community members who watched the episode.
The episode can now be found on the History Channel website, and clips are available on the network’s YouTube channel.
To learn more, visit Brackin’s YouTube page or go to brackinbladesforge.com.