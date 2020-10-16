 Skip to main content
Bryan police seek information on person of interest in local bank robbery
Bryan police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a local bank robbery.

According to authorities, the First Convenience Bank at 2303 Boonville Road was robbed on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a person believed to be a white woman standing between 5’ and 5’4”. The person was seen driving a 2005-2012 dark Nissan Pathfinder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miller or Detective Suehs at 979-209-5354. The public can also call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

