Bryan police seek information about Saturday's fatal shooting

Bryan police are asking the public for information in the slaying of Latravrion Thomas.
According to Bryan Police Department Spokesman Officer Kole Taylor, the department still has no persons of interest in connection to the death of the 20-year-old Thomas. Another person was also injured in the shooting late Saturday night in the 4300 block of College Main. Taylor said the incident was not a drive-by shooting, but police aren’t sure what led to shots being fired.
“It sounds like there was some kind of background on it before, but we’re not really sure the full details of that,” Taylor said. “It wasn’t like [Thomas was] a random target. I think whoever it was, was looking for specific people.”
Those who wish to submit tips anonymously can do so by calling Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477 or by visiting brazos.crimestoppersweb.com.
“And, you can call into the Bryan Police Department and not give any personal information, but can provide information that could potentially help us,” Taylor added.
The Bryan PD non-emergency number is 979-209-5300.
