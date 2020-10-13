Bryan police responding to reported bank robbery on Boonville Road

The Bryan Police Department is asking people to avoid the area around Kroger on Boonville Road as officers respond to reports of a bank robbery inside.
The department tweeted around 12:20 p.m. that there was a report of a robbery at First Convenience Bank. There were no reports of injuries, according to the tweet.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Officers are responding to reports of a robbery at the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger at 2303 Boonville Road. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/w1rfzwPquH— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 13, 2020
