Bryan police: Possible hostage situation has been resolved

Bryan police said a possible hostage situation on Friday morning has been resolved.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, police said, and the call is unsubstantiated. Police said officers will continue to investigate this threat.

The Bryan Police Department is working a possible hostage situation in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PymMO2yQXw — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 12, 2022

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be added when available.