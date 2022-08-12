 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan police: Possible hostage situation has been resolved

Bryan police said a possible hostage situation on Friday morning has been resolved.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, police said, and the call is unsubstantiated. Police said officers will continue to investigate this threat.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be added when available.

