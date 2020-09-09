 Skip to main content
Bryan police: Marijuana, cocaine found in Burton man's vehicle
Bryan police: Marijuana, cocaine found in Burton man's vehicle

Michael Earl Moore

Michael Earl Moore

 Brazos County Judicial Records

A Burton man was arrested Monday following a traffic stop in Bryan after, police say, drugs were found in his car.

According to Bryan police, an officer patrolling West 16th Street stopped a car driven by Michael Earl Moore, 28, at around 9:20 p.m. While speaking with Moore, the officer could smell marijuana, and Moore was shaking and appeared nervous, a report notes.

Moore’s car was searched. Police said Moore had marijuana in his pocket and in his car. Also in the car, police said, two bags filled with white rocks that tested positive for crack cocaine were found, as was a razor blade with cocaine residue.

Moore is charged with manufacture/delivery of 6.1 grams of cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $26,000 bond.

