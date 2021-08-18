Bryan police investigating Wednesday night shooting

Eagle staff report
Bryan police said officers were investigating a report of shots fired Tuesday night at 1600 Mockingbird Road near Henderson Park.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Police said officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds after arriving to the scene of the incident.
No suspect information was available Wednesday night, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
At 9pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 1600 Mockingbird Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. No suspect information available at this time. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2MqMMgjre4— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 19, 2021
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.