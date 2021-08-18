 Skip to main content
Bryan police investigating Wednesday night shooting
Bryan police investigating Wednesday night shooting

Bryan police said officers were investigating a report of shots fired Tuesday night at 1600 Mockingbird Road near Henderson Park.

Police said officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds after arriving to the scene of the incident.

No suspect information was available Wednesday night, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

