Bryan police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting

Eagle staff report
Bryan police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that occurred in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza.
Officers were on the scene at around 3:50 p.m.
Police are asking people to avoid the area and will provide additional information when available.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION - 3:50pm. Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza. We will update as new information becomes available. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Hkrl8peIRF— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 17, 2021
