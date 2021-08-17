 Skip to main content
Bryan police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting
Bryan police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that occurred in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza.

Officers were on the scene at around 3:50 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and will provide additional information when available.

