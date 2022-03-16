 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan police investigating shooting Wednesday afternoon

Emergency lights, police, file photo

Bryan Police officials said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of West 17th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random, but is not connected to a shooting on Tuesday night in Bryan.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be posted when made available.

