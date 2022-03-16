Bryan police investigating shooting Wednesday afternoon

Bryan Police officials said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of West 17th Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the incident does not appear to be random, but is not connected to a shooting on Tuesday night in Bryan.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be posted when made available.
Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of W 17th Street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4CFH7O0xOk— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 16, 2022
One person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This does not appear to be a random shooting incident. This shooting also does not appear to be connected to the shots fired call last night (3/16).— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 16, 2022