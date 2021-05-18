 Skip to main content
Bryan police investigating shooting near Sandy Point Road, McCulloch Street intersection
breaking

Bryan police investigating shooting near Sandy Point Road, McCulloch Street intersection

Bryan police on Tuesday were investigating a shooting near the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McCulloch Street.

Police said one victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when available.

+2
