Bryan police investigating shooting near Sandy Point Road, McCulloch Street intersection

Bryan police on Tuesday were investigating a shooting near the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McCulloch Street.

Police said one victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and to avoid the area.

