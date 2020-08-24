 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan police investigating second deadly shooting in two days
0 comments
breaking

Bryan police investigating second deadly shooting in two days

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

One person had died from a shooting in Bryan, authorities announced on Twitter Monday night.

Authorities said a person was in custody and the investigation was ongoing, but few other details were released.

Bryan police said the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Stevens Drive, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials called it an isolated incident but didn't elaborate.

The shooting follows the weekend death of 20-year-old Latravrion Thomas following a shooting in the 4300 block of College Main on Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert