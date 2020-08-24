Bryan police investigating second deadly shooting in two days

One person had died from a shooting in Bryan, authorities announced on Twitter Monday night.
Authorities said a person was in custody and the investigation was ongoing, but few other details were released.
Bryan police said the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Stevens Drive, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials called it an isolated incident but didn't elaborate.
The shooting follows the weekend death of 20-year-old Latravrion Thomas following a shooting in the 4300 block of College Main on Saturday.
