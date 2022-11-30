Bryan police investigating homicide; suspect not in custody

The Bryan Police Department said officers are investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that there is no suspect in custody, but this does appear to be an isolated incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No other information has been provided at this time, but more information will be added when made available.

