 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bryan police investigating homicide; suspect not in custody

  • 0

The Bryan Police Department said officers are investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that there is no suspect in custody, but this does appear to be an isolated incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No other information has been provided at this time, but more information will be added when made available.

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert