Bryan police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

Bryan police on Thursday morning said they are investigating a single motorcycle crash that left the driver dead at the scene of the accident.
Police said the accident occurred Wednesday night just after 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive. The crash caused the road to be closed for approximately three hours.
This is an ongoing investigation.
On August 10th, 2022, just after 10 pm, officers responded to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was found deceased on scene. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/0TODugZDSf— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 11, 2022