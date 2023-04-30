The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown that occurred early Sunday morning and left four people injured.

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of W. 26th Street at 2:15 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Two victims with apparent gunshot wounds were located on scene and two more people went to a local hospital in their own vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds while officers were investigating the situation, police said. All four victims' gunshot wounds are non-life threatening, police said.

Police said this does not appear to be a random shooting incident and the investigation is ongoing.

