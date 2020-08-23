Bryan police investigating deadly shooting

The Bryan Police Department was investigating Sunday after a shooting that led to the death of one person and injured a second person.
Officials said officers responded at 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of College Main for reports of shots fires. Officers located two people who had been shot.
One person was taken to a hospital and later died, officials said. Police did not release the person's identity.
The second person who had been shot had injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.
Police officials did not release more details about the shooting but said in a Twitter post that the shooting did not appear to be random and officials did not believe the public is in danger.
