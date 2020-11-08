 Skip to main content
Bryan police investigating deadly shooting
Bryan police investigating deadly shooting

The Bryan Police Department was investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday.

Officials said officers responding just after midnight to the 1900 block of Wilderland Circle found two people who had been shot.

One person was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The other was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 31-year-old Larry Jerrell Workman of Bryan.

Officials said it was not believed to be a random shooting.

