Bryan police investigating deadly shooting

The Bryan Police Department was investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday.
Officials said officers responding just after midnight to the 1900 block of Wilderland Circle found two people who had been shot.
One person was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The other was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as 31-year-old Larry Jerrell Workman of Bryan.
Officials said it was not believed to be a random shooting.
