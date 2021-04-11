Bryan police investigating after body found at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex

The Bryan Police Department was investigating Sunday after a person was found dead at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.
Department officials said in a tweet that the person was found just before 8 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officials said it appeared to be an isolated incident, but no other details were released.
Shooting Investigation — Just before 8:00 am, a deceased person with an apparent gunshot wound was found at BRAC. This appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xXWF5f4flM— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 11, 2021
