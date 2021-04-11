 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan police investigating after body found at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex
0 comments
breaking

Bryan police investigating after body found at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan Police Department was investigating Sunday after a person was found dead at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.

Department officials said in a tweet that the person was found just before 8 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials said it appeared to be an isolated incident, but no other details were released.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert