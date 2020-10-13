 Skip to main content
Bryan police investigate robbery at Boonville Road bank
  • Updated
Bryan police responded to a bank inside a Boonville Road grocery store on Tuesday after a robbery was reported.

The department tweeted around 12:20 p.m. there was a report of a robbery at First Convenience Bank inside Kroger. According to police, a woman made a verbal demand for cash and left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were displayed.

Police said no injuries were reported and authorities did not believe there is a danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 979-209-5300.

